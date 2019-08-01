Puppy with a missing leg is adopted by veteran, amputee
A puppy with a missing leg, found by fishermen, has been adopted by a veteran who is also an amputee.
Joshua Ferguson said they have a special bond.
“It’s impossible to not smile around him,” Ferguson said, “Everybody’s so happy to see him, then they notice he’s got three legs. ‘He’s happy you were overjoyed to see him, don’t pity him!’”
Ferguson carries that tough mindset with him every day. He too, has endured trauma as a veteran. He lost his leg in an attack.
“We survived, here we are, and I say ‘we’ because all five of us out on the truck lived which is pretty rare with that type of IED,” Ferguson said, “There’s silver linings to anything, you can find something, and even if you can’t, somebody’s had it worse! So stop complaining.”
That fighting spirit has served them well.
“He makes it easier for me to remember, hey it’s still a beautiful day,” Ferguson said, “You realize really just how tremendous a journey life is.”
Banks could get fined for cyber breaches, top regulator says
Cybersecurity is the biggest threat facing America’s banks, FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams told CNN Business.
“It’s something we take very seriously,” McWilliams said during an interview this week.
Capital One, which is not regulated by the FDIC, recently revealed a massive cyber breach that exposed sensitive information on more than 100 million customers. McWilliams, a Trump-appointed regulator who helps oversee about 4,000 mostly smaller lenders, said the FDIC could fine a bank that suffers a major breach after failing to fix weak cyber defenses flagged by the agency.
“We could certainly have an enforcement action,” she said at the KBW Community Bank Investors Conference.
Facebook announces takedown of influence campaign with ties to Saudi government
Facebook said Thursday it had found evidence of something cyber security and national security experts have long suspected: people tied to the government of Saudi Arabia have been running covert campaigns on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to prop up support for the kingdom and attack its enemies.
This is Facebook’s first public disclosure of its having found and taken down a covert influence campaign linked to the Saudi government. The people behind the campaign — who Facebook did not name but said were linked to the Saudi government — built fictitious personas, Facebook said, and were well-resourced, spending more than $100,000 on ads on Facebook and Instagram. The pages involved had more than one million followers, Facebook said.
Office Max selling bullet-resistant backpacks in stores
Just in time for back to school, bullet-resistant backpacks are now available in Tucson-area stores. And it’s making some parents a little uneasy.
“As a parent, it’s scary,” Andrea Leyvas said. She was shopping for school supplies at the Office Max on Broadway and Craycroft.
Guard Dog Security bulletproof backpacks are on the shelves at Office Depot and Office Max stores.
Leyvas says she was sad to see the backpacks in the store, but she does think they are a necessity now.
“There’s so many crazy things going on in the world,” she said. “A lot of it is sadly aimed at the kids. People are angry, and what’s the easiest target to go after?”
The bulletproof backpacks come with a hefty price tag. They’re being sold for anywhere between $100 and $300.
Game changer coming for electric car owners
Electric cars are getting cheaper and they can go farther on a single charge. Still, most car shoppers have one big concern: How will I keep an electric car charged while I’m on a long road trip?
There are far fewer electric car fast chargers than gas stations along the highway. Also, despite advances in charger and battery technologies, it still takes much longer — typically about 30 minutes with today’s fast chargers — to recharge a battery than to pump liquid into a tank. (That time will go down a lot in the future, but not for all cars or at all chargers.)
There are a handful of companies and organizations looking to address that problem.
Duke Energy, an energy provider in the Southeast U.S., has begun installing chargers along less-traveled areas, starting with rural areas in northern Florida, where the company will be installing 50 fast charging stations this year. Ultimately, Duke wants to spur broader adoption of electric cars among its home and business electricity customers.
