Epstein had diamonds, piles of cash and a passport in a locked safe, prosecutors say
Investigators who searched a locked safe in Jeffrey Epstein’s home after his arrest found diamonds, piles of cash and an expired foreign passport that showed what appeared to be Epstein’s photo under a different name, federal prosecutors told a judge Monday at his bail hearing.
The passport, which was issued in the 1980s, also listed his residence as Saudi Arabia.
The intriguing details came as prosecutors and defense attorneys argued in federal court about whether Epstein, accused of trafficking underage girls, should be given bail or held until trial.
Prosecutors say Epstein’s wealth makes him a risk to flee the country or to tamper with the investigation, so he should be detained. Two women who said they were sexually abused by Epstein, Annie Farmer and Courtney Wild, also spoke in court to voice their support for the prosecution’s detention request.
If granted bail, Epstein would be “a scary person to have walking the streets,” Wild said.
Epstein, 66, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors in alleged incidents between 2002 and 2005.
Feds warn UFO enthusiasts against storming Area 51: The military ‘stands ready’
They’ve got a plan to raid Area 51 and “see them aliens.” But what will happen if they actually do it?
Over one million people have signed up to a joke Facebook event, calling on users to meet at Area 51, the U.S. Air Force base in Nevada that’s long been a source of alien conspiracy theories, in September.
A pinned post on the page attempts to cover its bases, reading “Hello US government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan. I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet.” But as the event has gained traction — inspiring dozens of memes and jokes — the profile of the situation has risen, so much so that the U.S. Air Force has been made aware of the potential impending raid.
And they’re not as lighthearted about the situation as folks on the internet are.
“(Area 51) is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” a spokeswoman told The Washington Post. “The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”
Acting Citizenship and Immigration Services chief says he does not know details of ICE raidsActing U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli said Monday he did not know the details of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids targeting undocumented immigrants despite speaking extensively on the matter in the days leading up to the widespread operation.
Cuccinelli had previously discussed the operation last week, but told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day” Monday that he did “not have operational details” and said Matt Albence, the acting director of ICE, has not reported to him on how many arrests were made in the raids, which began on Sunday.
Asked by Camerota why he did not know the details of the raids, Cuccinelli said, “presumably because operational details are kept contained within the agency executing the operation, as they should be.”
“In terms of details of the operation and specific results, those are not public yet and I don’t expect operational details to become public on the front side of their execution,” Cuccinelli said at one point.
“I don’t mean on the front side of their execution, I mean on the back side,” Camerota replied.
“I told you, I don’t have details about any arrests that have taken place so far with respect to that operation,” Cuccinelli said.
Last week, however, Cuccinelli indicated to reporters at the White House that he was familiar with the operation.
A $15 minimum wage started as a slogan. This week, it’s set to pass the House
Nearly seven years ago, a week after Black Friday, a few dozen workers walked off their New York City fast food jobs to demonstrate for higher pay. The median wage for fast food workers was $9 an hour, CNN reported at the time. The demand that would soon emerge as the movement’s rallying cry — $15 and a union — seemed hopelessly ambitious, like a wild-eyed opening bid.
This week, the House of Representatives will vote on the Raise the Wage Act, which would make $15 an hour a reality for nearly all American workers by 2024, up from the current national minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. And it’s expected to pass.
Although the bill still has to make it through the Republican-led Senate and past the President’s desk — a near-impossibility, at least in its current form — the House vote sets the stage for a final victory if Democrats win back the Senate and White House in 2020. That would break the longest period America has gone without raising the minimum wage since it was originally instituted in 1938.
— From wire reports