Julián Castro ends presidential campaign
Julián Castro ended his presidential campaign on Thursday after the former Housing and Urban Development secretary failed to gain traction in the large field of Democratic candidates.
Castro announced the news in a video posted on Twitter.
“I’m so proud of the campaign we’ve run together. We’ve shaped the conversation on so many important issues in this races, stood up for the most vulnerable people and given a voice to those who are often forgotten,” Castro said. “But with only a month until the Iowa Caucuses, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our time, so today it’s with a heavy heart and with profound gratitude that I will suspend my campaign for president.”
Trump campaign raises $46 million amid impeachment battle in the last quarter of 2019Amid escalating foreign policy crises and a looming Senate impeachment trial, President Donald Trump is entering 2020 with a sizable campaign war chest ahead of the presidential election.
The President’s reelection campaign raised $46 million in the final quarter of 2019, the campaign announced Thursday, noting in a statement that the haul represents “the best fundraising quarter for the campaign in the 2020 election cycle.”
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale attributed the numbers to the ongoing impeachment developments over the last three months, calling the campaign “an unstoppable juggernaut.”
Joe Biden lands the first congressional endorsement from Iowa
Joe Biden landed a high profile endorsement Thursday as Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Iowa announced she’s backing the former vice president’s campaign.
Finkenauer is the first member of Iowa’s congressional delegation to endorse a candidate in the 2020 Democratic primary and only the second member of Congress from an early state to announce support for a candidate.
“Joe Biden’s character, record, and commitment to rebuilding the backbone of the country — the middle class — is what Iowa and this country needs,” Finkenauer said in a statement. “It’s time we have leadership in the White House who believes in the value of not only uniting a divided Congress, but uniting our country through common sense, dignity, and respect.”
— From wire reports