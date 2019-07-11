ICE to begin nationwide immigration raids Sunday
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to begin the previously postponed raids across the country Sunday to arrest thousands of migrant families who already have court orders to be removed, according to a U.S. official.
The effort comes weeks after President Donald Trump had tweeted ICE’s plans to conduct the raids, then delayed the operation after additional details became public. The president, adamant on doubling down on illegal immigration, has repeatedly tweeted about an impending operation, a striking move given that operations are not announced ahead of time.
The New York Times first reported on the raids, saying they are expected to take place in at least 10 cities, will occur “over multiple days” and will include “collateral” deportations in which “authorities might detain immigrants who happened to be on the scene, even though they were not targets of the raids.”
Matthew Bourke, an ICE spokesman, said ICE will not comment on operational details and “ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.”
Dow hits 27,00
0 for first time ever
The Dow hit 27,000 points for the first time ever on Wednesday, as stocks climb higher on hopes of an interest rate cut later this month.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell shored up rate cut hopes with his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee Thursday.
The Dow rose to a fresh all-time intraday high before pulling back slightly.
Expectations for a quarter-percentage-point cut at the Fed’s July 31 meeting are 80%, with the remaining 20% hoping for a 50 basis point decrease, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.
Jeffrey Epstein’s attorneys propose home detention
Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein proposed a bail package Thursday that would allow the multimillionaire alleged sex trafficker to remain out of jail pending trial and live instead in home detention at his Upper East Side mansion, one of the largest residences in Manhattan and valued at $77 million, according to court documents.
The arrangement — sure to draw the scrutiny of prosecutors, who have already asked a judge to have him detained without bail — also would put Epstein under electronic monitoring by GPS, require him to post a “substantial” personal recognizance bond secured by his Manhattan home, and deregister and ground his private jet.
The Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office accuses the financier of having run a sex-trafficking enterprise in which he paid hundreds of dollars in cash to girls as young as 14 to have sex with him at his Upper East Side home and his estate in Palm Beach, worked with employees and associates who would lure the girls to his residences, and paid some of his victims to recruit other girls for him to abuse.
Man arrested after remains were found in search for missing momThe discovery of unidentified human remains in Garrard County, Kentucky, has led to one arrest in the case of missing Richmond mother Savannah Spurlock, according to police.
David Sparks, 23, was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence and booked into the Madison County Detention Center on Thursday morning, police said in a news release. The remains were found Wednesday night on a property at Fall Lick Road owned by Sparks’ family.
Sparks had been a suspect in Spurlock’s disappearance immediately after she went missing, Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy told CNN Thursday. Police had searched the property in February, but nothing was found at that time.
Trump drops another drug pricing proposal
The Trump administration is backing down from a controversial effort to lower drug prices, only days after its first major industry reform was overturned by a federal judge.
The move marks yet another stumble for President Donald Trump in his quest to fulfill his campaign promise to reduce drug costs and comes as he’s facing uphill court battles on several other top priorities.
The drug price proposal would have effectively banned drug makers from providing rebates to pharmacy benefit managers and insurers — a radical change in the way many drugs are priced and paid for in Medicare and Medicaid. Instead, drug companies would have been encouraged to pass the discounts directly to patients at the pharmacy counter.
The proposed rule was also expected to raise Medicare premiums, while only saving money for some beneficiaries who spend a lot on medication. It would also have cost the federal government $177 billion over 10 years, according to the Budget Office.
