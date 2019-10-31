Mayor says Chicago teachers’ strike is over
The 11-day Chicago teachers strike is over and classes will resume Friday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union reached an agreement, Lightfoot told reporters Thursday afternoon.
The mayor said the deal will result in five days of classes being made up. The union wanted twice as many days to be added to the calendar but agreed to the compromise, a mayoral spokesperson said.
“In the interest of our students and parents who have been suffering, it was important to me to make sure that we get our kids back in class,” Lightfoot said. “Enough is enough. And so, in the spirit of compromise, we agreed.”
The compromise marked a reversal of Lightfoot’s initial position. She had said teachers would not get the days back from when they were on strike and that pushing the issue would just keep students out of school longer.
FAA to allow pilots with diabetes to fly commercial jets
The Federal Aviation Administration is set to allow pilots with insulin-treated diabetes to apply to fly commercial airliners, according to a Department of Transportation official who spoke with CNN.
The new protocol, which could be announced as early as next week, will allow pilots with insulin-treated diabetes to apply for a first- or second-class medical certificate, which is required to fly commercially.
Since 1996, pilots with insulin-treated diabetes have been allowed to act as pilot-in-command of an airplane in the United States, but only on private flights. They could not act as pilots on airliners or other commercial flights.
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, which supported the change, applauded the forthcoming decision.
“Many private pilots who are insulin dependent have been flying safely since 1996. With medical advancements, such as continuous glucose monitoring along with proper protocols, the FAA’s impending proposal should help many highly qualified pilots fly commercially,” said Jim Coon, the group’s senior vice president of government affairs.
Judge critical of Trump administration’s attempt to control ex-official’s testimony
A federal judge in Washington expressed disbelief that the White House could control what its former officials might talk about, when they’re subpoenaed by the House of Representatives or otherwise.
“We don’t live in a world where your status as a former executive branch official somehow shields you or prevents you from giving information,” Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Thursday in court to a Justice Department attorney who was defending the White House.
The lawsuit is over whether former White House counsel Don McGahn must appear for testimony in the House. Democrats issued the subpoena in April, though he ignored their demands and didn’t show up.
“I see almost every day people who are former executive branch officials giving information to the media. People are out there talking, people are saying things,” Jackson said, taking a legally complicated separation-of-powers topic and injecting the real world into it.
The Justice Department’s attorney, James Burnham, countered that the House sued because it only needs McGahn to speak about his capacity as an official in his time working in the White House. President Donald Trump still would have the ability to claim executive privilege over McGahn’s work for him, Burnham said.
“The President doesn’t own it in respect to the people who are talking on MSNBC all the time?” Jackson asked.
Researchers are paying people to be deliberately infected with the flu virus
It’s widely accepted that the flu and the torrent of uncomfortable symptoms that come with it are to be avoided at all costs.
But a few selfless souls have signed up to get the the infection so that one day, perhaps none of us will have to endure it ever again — and they get paid, too.
Scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases are infecting willing subjects with influenza A (the infamous H1N1 virus, which has caused pandemics) and closely monitoring their symptoms to better understand how the virus works and how to control it.
For a sum of up to $3,300, 80 adult participants across four research facilities will receive a nasal spray with the virus and spend at least one week at an inpatient facility until they’ve stopped “shedding” the virus — potentially infecting other people.
As volunteers cough, heave, sleep and shiver, researchers hope to glean how levels of preexisting flu antibodies will impact the duration and severity of participants’ flu symptoms.
