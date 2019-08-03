Man sentenced to 60 weekend days in jail for poisoning wife’s coffee
A Michigan man was sentenced to 60 days in jail — to be served on weekends — for poisoning his wife’s coffee with the active drug found in Benadryl.
Brian Kozlowski’s estranged wife “felt tired, nauseous and was experiencing blurred vision” on July 2018 after drinking coffee that Kozlowski had prepared for her, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s press release states.
The woman had filed for divorce two months earlier, court records show.
She became suspicious of the coffee and had cameras installed in their kitchen. Videos later revealed Kozlowski had been pouring diphenhydramine, the active drug in Benadryl, “into his wife’s morning coffee, intentionally poisoning her,” the release states.
The couple is now divorced, according to the Macomb County Court site.
Migrant children removed from debated Florida facility
All unaccompanied migrant children housed at a controversial south Florida facility have been removed, the federal Administration for Children and Families said Saturday.
The Homestead facility, south of Miami, sheltered about 14,300 children since it was activated in March 2018 to house unaccompanied minors apprehended by the US Department of Homeland Security, officials said.
The facility came under fire for what immigration activists described as unsuitable conditions for children. It also became a popular stop for Democratic presidential candidates and protesters clamoring for its closure.
As of Saturday, no children were housed at the temporary facility, Evelyn Stauffer, a spokeswoman with Administration for Children and Families, said in a statement.
The Homestead facility will remain open with capacity down from 2,700 beds to 1,200.
Rep. Cummings ‘would love to see’ Trump visit Baltimore
Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings said he would welcome a visit from President Donald Trump to Baltimore in his first on-air comments addressing Trump’s attacks on his district’s largest city.
“The president is welcome in our district, to go through the 7th Congressional District, and he will see strong people who get up and they go out to work on the early bus,” Cummings, the chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee, said Saturday following an event opening for an outdoor play space in Baltimore.
“He’ll see people, he’ll see organizations that have come to the inner city of Baltimore like neighborhoods like this and ... did not go around criticizing, but they said, ‘How can we help?’ And they have helped,” Cummings continued, adding, “I welcome the president. I would love to see him.”
Trump last week slammed the prominent African American lawmaker’s district as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” suggesting that “no human being would want to live there.”
Lawsuit: Fraternity member gave ‘step-by-step’ tips to 5 people who killed themselves
A former fraternity member and student at Truman State University in Missouri allegedly provided “step-by-step” directions to five people who died by suicide in 2016 and 2017, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday against the university, the fraternity and the student.
The member of the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity told people he considered himself a superhero nicknamed “peacemaker,” parents of two of the deceased allege in the suit, which identifies the accused as Brandon Grossheim.
Grossheim counseled people with “step-by-step directions” for using their own free will and to “deal with depression,” according to a news release issued by lawyers for the parents of Alex Mullins, 21, and Joshua Thomas, 18.
Trump, Putin discuss need for ambassador during phone call
President Donald Trump phoned his Russian counterpart this week after seeing a map of widespread wildfires in Siberia, according to senior administration officials.
But their conversation also drifted to a discussion of the need for a new US ambassador in Russia, two officials said, since the current envoy Jon Huntsman is expected to depart his post soon.
It was a relatively quick phone call, according to the officials, and the two leaders did not discuss the decision to formally withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia or impending sanctions on Russia for its poisoning of an ex-spy in the United Kingdom.
Huntsman and his wife in the last few months have been on what appears to be a goodbye tour, according to an embassy source, having dinners with fellow diplomats and others as they prepare to leave the country.
— From wire reports
Close call: Police car misses collision with mama moose and calf
A mama moose and its calf had a close call with an Anchorage Police Department patrol car last week when they rushed onto a highway right in front of the officer.
The moose and calf fell on the highway but promptly got back up and continued on their way.
Police posted about the incident on Facebook saying, “This is a great reminder: we share this beautiful place with all kinds of wildlife. They’re always around. Keep an eye out and be safe!”
Hundreds of moose die every year in Alaska in collisions with vehicles, says the state Department of Fish and Game.
— From wire reports