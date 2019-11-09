Police: Dead Atlanta student filed a police report on unwanted touching days before
A Clark Atlanta University student who was found dead in a park had filed a police report describing unwanted kissing and touching days before she went missing, authorities said. The man she filed the report against has now been charged with her murder.
Alexis Crawford, 21, vanished from her off-campus apartment more than a week ago and was found dead in a park in nearby Dekalb County on Friday.
Police identified the suspects as Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley — both 21. One of the two suspects led investigators to where her body was found, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields told reporters.
“While a motive has not been clearly established, the department did take a police report from Alexis Crawford on October 27, and this is a few days prior to her being reported missing,” Shields said. “In this report, Alexis described unwanted kissing and touching from Barron Brantley.”
Jones is the victim’s roommate and friend, police said. Brantley is the boyfriend of Jones.
Brantley was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta Friday and has been charged with murder along with three probation violations and “hindering person making emergency telephone call,” according to information from the Fulton County Jail.
Flight diverted after man grabs passenger ‘by the crotch’
An American Airlines flight was diverted to Oklahoma after a man grabbed a passenger seated next to him “by the crotch,” according to a federal criminal complaint filed Friday.
James Clayton Cholewinski-Boy was charged with abusive sexual contact after Tuesday’s reported assault aboard American Airlines Flight 807 from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Salt Lake City, Utah, the complaint said.
The alleged victim, identified as “E.J.” in the complaint, was seated between Cholewinski-Boy and her daughter. Shortly after takeoff, he began touching the woman’s arm and she repeatedly pushed his hands away, according to the complaint.
Cholewinski-Boy then “forcibly grabbed her by the crotch,” the complaint said. The woman again pushed his hand away and demanded that he stop.
“Cholewinski-Boy threw up his hands and said ‘sorry,’” according to the complaint.
Testimony highlights Rick Perry’s central role in Ukraine scandal
The first step outside of formal diplomatic channels in President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine was taken by Energy Secretary Rick Perry, according to impeachment testimony released this week.
Perry, a former Texas governor who is set to leave his role on December 1, opened up what top diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor described as an ”irregular channel” of communication to Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.
Perry, top Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker and Perry’s then-chief of staff Brian McCormack were “heavily involved” in dealing with Giuliani for months, according to testimony from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland. Perry and Volker were trying to understand why Trump remained skeptical of Ukraine’s new reformist government and improve his views, Sondland told the congressional impeachment inquiry.
Trump told Perry, Volker and Sondland that Giuliani could fill them in on what the President viewed as problems in Ukraine, according to Sondland.
Police: Woman found after being abducted, raped and ‘left to die’ in desert
A man and his daughter abducted and raped a Las Vegas woman, taking her to California and holding her about a week before she was “left to die” outside Edwards Air Force Base in California’s Mojave Desert, investigators said.
Among the charges against Stanley Lawton, 54, and his daughter Shaniya Poche-Lawton, 22, are kidnapping to commit robbery, attempted murder, rape and robbery, according to the complaint.
Military police found the alleged victim, cold and disoriented, outside the base during a routine patrol on November 6, according to Capt. Eddie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.
The woman was treated at a hospital and has been released, Hernandez said.
Bolton’s lawyer says he has information on Ukraine that hasn’t been disclosed
Former national security adviser John Bolton has “personal knowledge” of relevant meetings and conversations “that have not yet been discussed in testimonies thus far” as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, but he is still refusing to testify until a federal judge rules in an ongoing legal fight between House committees and the White House, according to his lawyer.
Bolton’s lawyer, Charles Cooper, wrote a letter to lawmakers Friday in which he teased the idea that his client could offer new details related to the impeachment probe, as well as additional context about events that have been described in other witness testimony.
Bolton “was personally involved in many of the events, meetings, and conversations about which you have already received testimony, as well as many relevant meetings and conversations that have not yet been discussed in the testimonies thus far,” the letter reads.
But despite underscoring Bolton’s value as a potential witness, Cooper makes clear that his client is unwilling to testify until the court reaches a decision in the legal fight over claims of immunity for White House officials.
CDC vaping illness investigation: Vitamin E acetate linked to THC may be to blame
Vitamin E acetate, an additive sometimes used in THC and other vaping products, may be to blame for a national outbreak of e-cigarette-related lung injuries that’s linked to dozens of deaths, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials.
Dr. Anne Schuchat, the principal deputy director of the CDC, said she would characterize it as a breakthrough in the agency’s investigation, although more tests are necessary.
“These new findings are significant,” Schuchat said during a press briefing on Friday. “We have a strong culprit.”
There is still more work to do and the CDC said it is continuing to test for a wide range of chemicals.
“This does not rule out other possible ingredients,” Schuchat said. “There may be more than one cause.”
The CDC says its tests found vitamin E acetate in samples taken from 29 patients who were sick with vaping-related illness in 10 states. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the primary psychoactive component of the cannabis plant, or its metabolites were detected in 23 of 28 patients. Nicotine metabolites were detected in 16 of 26 patient specimens.
During the press briefing, CDC’s Dr. James Pirkle described vitamin E acetate as “enormously sticky” when it goes into the lungs, and it “does hang around.” Pirkle said it wouldn’t be unusual for THC to be absent from some of the samples because it leaves the lungs faster. He added finding THC in 82% of the samples from 28 patients was “noteworthy.”
Vitamin E is used in several products, such as lotions and in supplements, but the CDC said there is a “big difference” in putting vitamin E on the skin or swallowing it in pill and in inhaling the oily vitamin.
So far, there have been 2,051 cases of vaping associated illnesses, reported in every state, except for Alaska, as of Nov. 5. States have reported at least 40 deaths.
Warren says she’s open to moratorium on deportations as part of immigration negotiations
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on Friday that she would consider placing a moratorium on deportations as a bargaining maneuver to pressure Congress into action on immigration reform.
She was asked about the possibility during a forum in North Carolina hosted by Mijente, a grassroots Latino group, as part of their “El Chisme 2020” conversation series.
“I am open to suspending deportations, particularly as a way to push Congress for comprehensive immigration reform,” Warren told the audience, before criticizing the expanded role of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency under President Donald Trump.
Pressed after the event about her willingness to halt deportations, Warren pivoted, reiterating her support for wholesale changes to federal immigration policy and a restructuring of ICE.
— From wire reports