PERRY -- In the next few days, thousands of rodeo fans, young and old, will gather to watch cowboys and cowgirls from all over the country compete for national titles and prizes in Reaves Arena at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter here during the annual Georgia National Rodeo and Stock Show.
The rodeo is officially sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Attendance at the annual event has been on the uptake in recent years, and fans are encouraged to grab tickets while they are still available.
This year's event will feature specialty acts and cowboys and cowgirls competing in:
-- Barrel racing
-- Team roping
-- Bareback riding
-- Tie-down roping
-- Steer wrestling
-- Saddle Bbronc riding
-- Bull Riding
Event competitors will earn points to qualify to ride in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association National Finals, held every December in Las Vegas.
Many vendors that offer food, drink and unique hand-made items and rodeo-related goods will be easily accessible for shopping during the rodeo. Fans have an opportunity to enjoy watching some of the nation's most talented event competitors, unique special events and extremely funny rodeo clowns over the course of the weekend.
