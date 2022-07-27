Two ex-officers who restrained Floyd sentenced to prison
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, two of the former Minneapolis Police officers convicted of federal charges in the fatal arrest of George Floyd, were sentenced to 3 years and 3.5 years in prison, respectively, on Wednesday.
Kueng, who held down Floyd’s torso, and Thao, who kept a group of bystanders back, were each convicted in February of violating Floyd’s civil rights and of failing to intervene to stop their colleague Derek Chauvin during the restraint.
With the sentences, all four of the officers who helped restrain Floyd in May 2020 have now received prison time.
Thomas Lane, who held down Floyd’s legs, was convicted of one federal charge and sentenced last week to 2.5 years in prison, as Judge Paul A. Magnuson cited Lane’s “minimal role” in the incident. Chauvin, the primary aggressor, pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights and of an unrelated civil rights violation and was sentenced to 21 years in prison to be served concurrently with his 22.5-year sentence on state murder charges.
Federal prosecutors had asked the court to sentence Kueng and Thao to “significantly more” time than the range applicable to Lane but less time than Chauvin’s sentence. Thao’s defense team asked for a sentence of 2 years, while Kueng’s defense team filed its recommendation under seal.
Kueng declined to make a statement in court. Thao, though, made a lengthy statement to the court, quoting numerous Bible verses and describing how he was “born again” after being jailed.
Courteney Ross, Floyd’s girlfriend, addressed both former officers in court.
Biden ‘feeling great’ and back to work in person after testing negative for Covid-19
President Joe Biden said Wednesday he’s “feeling great” and is back to working in person after isolating in the White House and recovering from what has been described as a mild case of Covid-19.
The President, addressing the nation from the Rose Garden, credited the vaccines, booster shots and the Paxlovid antiviral treatment he was prescribed for averting a severe case of the virus. Biden, 79, is at high risk for a severe case of Covid-19 due to his age.
“I got through it with no fear,” Biden said. “A very mild discomfort because of these essentials, lifesaving tools. And guess what, I want to remind everybody: They are free. They are convenient, and they are safe, and they work.”
Biden used the moment to tout his administration’s response to the pandemic and emphasized that all the tools available to him to fight off the virus are also available to every American. He drew a direct contrast with his predecessor, Donald Trump, who tested positive for Covid-19 in October 2020 before vaccines were authorized and received an experimental treatment not available to the wider public.
“When my predecessor got Covid, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center. He was severely ill; thankfully, he recovered. When I got Covid, I worked from upstairs of the White House and the offices upstairs ... for a five-day period,” Biden said.
He continued, “The difference is vaccinations, of course. But also new three new tools free to all and widely available. You don’t need to be President to get these tools to use for your defense. In fact, the same booster shots, the same at-home test, the same treatment that I got, is available to you. My administration made sure that all Americans across the country, from all walks of life, have free access to those tools.”
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead amid drought, National Park Service says
Another set of human remains was found at Lake Mead Monday as the reservoir’s water levels continue to recede, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
Park rangers responded to a report of human remains found in the park’s Swim Beach area in Boulder City, Nevada, at about 4:30 p.m. PT, the release said. “Park rangers are on scene and have set a perimeter to recover the remains,” the release said.
The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner is assisting with determining the cause of death, the park service said.
This is at least the third body found in the Lake Mead area as the country’s largest reservoir has receded to unprecedented levels.
The first body, discovered on May 1, was found in a barrel and was likely a murder victim who died from a gunshot wound “some time in the mid ’70s to early ’80s, based on clothing and footwear the victim was found with,” according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Another set of remains was found on May 7 in the park’s Callville Bay area. The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner said Tuesday there were no further updates on that case.
The receding waters also have exposed previously sunken boats, including a World War II-era landing craft last month.
Around 40 million people in the West rely on water from the Colorado River and its two largest reservoirs — Lake Mead and Lake Powell — where levels have fallen at an alarming rate over the past few years amid a climate change-fueled megadrought.
As of Tuesday, Lake Mead’s water level was at 1,040 feet, about 174 feet below its level in 2000, when it was last considered full. It’s the lowest level on record for the reservoir since it was filled in the 1930s.
The lake’s low water level exposed one of the reservoir’s original water intake valves in April for the first time. The valve had been in service since 1971, but it can no longer draw water, according to the Southern Nevada Water Authority. That agency is responsible for managing water resources for 2.2 million people in southern Nevada, including Las Vegas.
“The lake has drained dramatically over the last 15 years,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in May. “It’s likely that we will find additional bodies that have been dumped in Lake Mead” as the water level drops more.
