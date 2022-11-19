special counsel to investigate Trump for Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday
to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at former President
‘s Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
Both investigations implicate the conduct of Trump, who on Tuesday declared his candidacy in the 2024 presidential race, making him a potential rival of President Joe Biden.
“Based on recent developments, including the former president’s announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election, and the sitting president’s stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel,” Garland said at the Justice Department on Friday.
Jack Smith, the former chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague, where he investigated war crimes in Kosovo, will oversee the investigations.
Smith “has built the reputation as an impartial and determined prosecutor,” Garland said.
Trump has sought to paint the investigations as politically motivated, including at his Tuesday presidential announcement, where he said he was the victim of a “weaponization” of the justice system.
Speaking at the America First gala at Mar-a-Lago on Friday night, the former president called the special counsel appointment an “appalling announcement” and a “horrendous abuse of power.”
Former Trump Org. CFO testifying under plea deal condition
Former CFO Allen Weisselberg appeared visibly pulled in his Friday testimony between allegiance to his employer and needing to cooperate with prosecutors to satisfy his plea agreement in the criminal trial of the Trump Organization.
The defense attorneys challenged him to that effect several times Friday morning, and attorney Susan Necheles briefly grilled him on his fears of going to jail if the plea deal falls apart.
“What is in my mind is to tell the truth at this trial,” Weisselberg maintained each time he was asked about his motives on the stand.
The line of questioning on cross-examination quickly turned heated between the lawyers, with defense attorney Alan Futerfas objecting to Necheles’ questioning at one point in the exchange.
Weisselberg, the government’s star witness, again distanced former President Donald Trump from the internal “clean up” at the Trump Org. He testified Friday that he mostly dealt with Trump’s sons after Trump was elected president, saying he is not sure what the president knew about the company situation or when.
UVa
running back wounded in shooting tried to warn others
The mother of University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins, who was hospitalized in a shooting that killed three football players Sunday, says her son was trying to warn others before being struck by gunfire.
Hollins, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is one of two people wounded when a fellow student opened fire on a bus returning from a class field trip in Charlottesville, killing football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
As Mike Hollins remains hospitalized, the athlete’s mother, Brenda Hollins, spoke to CNN’s John Berman Friday night and described the harrowing moments her son ran off the bus, yelling at two of his classmates to flee.
But when he noticed nobody else was exiting, he started to go into the bus and yell for them to leave, she said.
“He tried to take that first step back onto the bus and he met the shooter,” Hollins said.
“I’m thankful that he’s able to tell the story,” she added.
Massive sinkhole MAY swallow West Virginia police dept.
A huge sinkhole has opened up right next to a West Virginia police department, disrupting traffic and requiring several schools to move their classes online.
The sinkhole, located on West Virginia Route 20 right next to the police department, is a long-standing problem in Hinton, West Virginia. When the sinkhole first opened up in June, it was just 6 feet wide and about 30 feet deep, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation. Officials said that the original collapse was due to a failing 90-year old drain beneath the road.
Crews from the West Virginia Division of Highways installed “fill material” under the road, but earlier this month, rains from Hurricane Nicole washed out the fill and made the sinkhole even bigger, says the news release.
On Saturday, the West Virginia Division of Highways will begin installing a 125-foot temporary bridge over the sinkhole. Traffic will be redirected around the sinkhole for around 24 to 48 hours while the bridge is constructed.
But the bridge is only a temporary solution. Eventually, the department will have to install a permanent, 300-foot steel drainage structure under the road, says the news release. A construction contract for the structure will be open to bids soon and the project will likely cost the state around $5 million total, according to a Facebook post from West Virginia state Sen. Stephen Baldwin.
David Warvel, the superintendent of Summers County Schools in Hinton, told CNN via email that students in grades 6-12 switched to remote learning the past week due to the expansion of the sinkhole. Once the temporary bridge is in place, students will be able to resume in-person classes, he said.
Sinkholes typically form due to acidic rainwater that dissolves limestone or other soluble rock beneath the soil, according to previous CNN reporting. The eastern region of West Virginia, including Summers County, is made up of karst terrain, which is characterized by limestone or other soluble rocks and is prone to sinkholes, says the West Virginia Geological and Economic Survey.
Trump CLAIMS ALL PRESIDENTS KEEP DOCS AFTER THEIR TERMS
In former President Donald Trump’s first extended response to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Friday announcement that he had appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into Trump’s retention of government documents after he left office, Trump defended himself with dishonesty — repeating his false and thoroughly debunked claims about how other ex-presidents handled official records.
Trump, speaking Friday night at a gala at his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence, asked why there is not an investigation into “all of the other presidents that preceded me,” including but not limited to Republicans George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. He claimed that these previous presidents “kept documents,” and he continued: “In one case, they had it in a Chinese restaurant with broken windows. And in another case they had a Chinese restaurant connected to a bowling alley. This is where the documents were kept. They took documents with them. President Obama took documents.”
Trump’s claim about a bowling alley and restaurant
Trump’s suggestion that past presidents’ documents were stored in an insecure manner is also false.
The facility where George H.W. Bush’s presidential documents were temporarily stored, in College Station, Texas, was indeed a former bowling alley connected to a former Chinese restaurant. But by the time Bush’s records arrived, the building had been turned by NARA into a professional archiving facility with extensive security measures and no more bowling lanes or equipment.
Though Trump has repeatedly claimed or suggested that the College Station facility was not secure — this time he said it had “broken windows” — this narrative is baseless, too. In its October statement, NARA said that all of the temporary facilities where it stored past presidents’ documents “met strict archival and security standards.” NARA said that “reports that indicate or imply that those Presidential records were in the possession of the former Presidents or their representatives, after they left office, or that the records were housed in substandard conditions, are false and misleading.”
You don’t have to take NARA’s recent word for it. The Associated Press reported in 1994: “Uniformed guards patrol the premises. There are closed-circuit television monitors and sophisticated electronic detectors along walls and doors. Some printed material is classified and will remain so for years; it is open only to those with top-secret clearances.”
Finally, it is not a revelation that the facility had a colorful past as a restaurant and alley; NARA officials publicly joked about this at the time. It’s normal for NARA to lease large buildings that formerly had some other purpose. The Washington Post reported in 1993: “There aren’t any lanes anymore. No gutters, no pins, no beer. Thanks to a rush remodeling job after last November’s election, there are a few simple offices, a massive, fire-resistant vault and row after row of steel shelves filled with cardboard boxes and wooden crates.”
Trump has continued making these false claims about his predecessors not only despite the NARA statements debunking them but despite numerous fact-checks from major media outlets. He also made the claim about Obama supposedly taking documents in the Tuesday speech in which he announced his 2024 presidential candidacy; CNN fact-checked it then, too.
