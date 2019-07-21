Edgar Quinet, a 19th-century French historian, poet and political philosopher, said, “Time is the fairest and toughest judge.”
Most of this week’s deals have been based on some sent to me by Steven Conrad of Manhasset, Long Island. This is the toughest. Can you judge how East and West can defeat three no-trump after West leads the spade 10?
North was right to jump straight to three no-trump. With no singleton or void, and no thoughts of slam, just go for the nine-trick game.
When the dummy comes down, South will feel optimistic, expecting to establish dummy’s club suit and take nine or more tricks. Against many defenders, he would succeed. East will win the first trick with his spade ace and lead back his remaining spade. “Return partner’s suit.” But declarer will take at least 10 tricks: two spades, one heart, three diamonds and four clubs.
East needs to take some time to place the missing honor-cards. Dummy has 10 high-card points, East has 14, and South 15-17. That leaves at most one jack for West. Plugging away at spades is a waste of time. Is there a better suit to attack?
One’s first reaction will be diamonds, but we just worked out partner has at most the jack there. How about hearts?
What? Lead away from the king into dummy’s ace-queen? Are you crazy? But think about it. East loses a heart, wins a club, loses a heart, wins a club and cashes the heart king-jack to defeat the contract. East takes one spade, two hearts and two clubs.
If you spotted that, well done!
—Phillip Alder, NEA Bridge