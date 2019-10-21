In the 1890s, H.G. Wells made a prediction about air travel. After mentioning some early pioneers, he added that he “will be inclined to believe that long before the year A.D. 2000, and very probably before 1950, a successful aeroplane will have soared and come home safe and sound.”
An excellent prediction! Now, how should South play in four spades to bring home his contract safe and sound? West leads the diamond two to his partner’s ace, and East returns the diamond eight.
The bidding did not reach the best contract. Maybe South should have rebid three no-trump.
Still, South cannot worry about that now. What losers does he have? There seem to be only three in diamonds. How about winners? Again, at first glance, there are no worries: declarer has six spades, three hearts and the diamond king. What might go wrong?
South should read West’s lead. Given East’s having bid diamonds twice, West’s diamond two must be a singleton. So, if declarer covers East’s diamond eight with his king, West will ruff. Then South will have only nine winners. Yes, he might get lucky and ruff down a singleton or doubleton club ace, but why take the risk?
At trick two, South should play a low diamond, not the king. And when East continues with a third diamond, he must play low again. Then West will have to ruff to stop declarer from trumping on the board.
West will shift to a club, but declarer can ruff, draw trumps and claim those 10 winners.
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge