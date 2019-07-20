Red Skelton, a comedian whose real name was Richard Bernard Eheart, said, “I only come to life when there are people watching.”
A bridge defender should only come to life -- signal -- when his partner is watching. Last week, third hand took control of the defense at trick one. This week, let’s go to the other side of the table. The opening leader must correctly interpret his partner’s play and use the information to decide how to proceed.
In today’s deal, look at only the West and North hands. Defending against four spades, West leads the heart ace. How should he continue if East plays either the heart nine or the heart two?
North’s three-heart response was a cue-bid raise showing spade support and at least game-invitational values.
Back to the defense. If East plays the heart nine, it must be a singleton or the higher card from a doubleton. West can cash the heart king, give his partner a heart ruff and wait for the spade king as the setting trick.
When East drops the heart two, though, it tells West that East doesn’t think a heart continuation will serve much purpose. So, unless East has played an unlikely singleton, West should shift ... but to which minor?
If East has the diamond ace, it isn’t going anywhere. West should switch to the club seven -- top of nothing -- at trick two. Note that this is the only way to defeat the game. It establishes a club winner for the defense before the heart queen is set up by declarer for a club discard.
—Phillip Alder, NEA Bridge