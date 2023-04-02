MADISON, Wis. — Forsyth County ranks the healthiest in Georgia and Hancock is the least healthy county in the state, according to new County Health Rankings data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The rankings are available at www.countyhealthrankings.org.
Dougherty County ranks No. 153 among Georgia's 159 counties, and Lee County ranks No. 29.
For more than a decade, Rankings’ data, evidence, guidance and stories have broadened the nation’s understanding about the multiple factors that shape health. This year, data find that counties with well-resourced civic infrastructure have higher rates of high school completion, higher household incomes, less income inequality, and lower rates of children in poverty and uninsured adults. In these communities, people also tend to live longer.
“Our findings reveal that people and places thrive when all residents have the chance to participate in their communities,” Sheri Johnson, principal investigator of County Health Rankings & Roadmaps and director of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, said in a news release. “History shows that we can remake systems and structures through civic participation that are beneficial to all.”
This year’s County Health Rankings looked at a series of factors to measure civic infrastructure and participation in counties including access to parks, school funding adequacy, broadband, voter turnout and self-reported census participation. To see how your state fares on these measures of civic health – the opportunities we have to use our voice in shaping our communities – visit https://www.countyhealthrankings.org/explore-health-rankings/georgia?year=2023.
The Rankings offer several solutions to build civic health, including investing in libraries, community centers and other public spaces to encourage in-person connections; expanding civic knowledge and skills through youth leadership programs and implementing voter registration and turnout initiatives to expand representation in the democratic process.
In addition to these solutions, the program’s What Works for Health offers more than 400 evidence-informed strategies to help communities on their health improvement journey. Each strategy is rated for its effectiveness and likely impact on health disparities. Additionally, the Rankings website has improved features to make it more accessible. Data are now easier to find, use and understand with detailed descriptions that offer helpful context about counties with information such as links to identify the Indigenous nations native to the land.