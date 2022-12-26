house bill.jpg

House approval sends a 4,126-page measure to President Biden for his expected signature. 

 Getty Image via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has voted to approve a sweeping $1.7 trillion government spending package that carries along with it dozens of new initiatives, including an update to how Congress certifies electoral votes for president and new protections for pregnant workers.

The 225-201 bipartisan vote, with one member voting present, sends the 4,126-page measure to President Biden for his expected signature. The evenly divided U.S. Senate voted 68-29 to approve the bill Thursday after adding several bipartisan amendments to the package.

