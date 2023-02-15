One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting Wednesday evening at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, according to police.

"We have one person in custody. We do believe there could be one outstanding. That's why the extensive search of the mall is being done right now," said Sgt. Robert Gomez of the El Paso Police Department.

CNN's Amanda Jackson and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

