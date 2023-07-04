(CNN) — One person was killed and four others were injured after a fireworks explosion at an event venue in northeastern Texas, police said Tuesday.

Authorities responded to a “major fire” incident around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Firehouse 9 Farm venue in the city of Gilmer, according to a news release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

CNN’s Tina Burnside contributed to this report.

