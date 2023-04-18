1 dead in collapsed parking garage in lower Manhattan, NYC official says

One person has died in the parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan on April 18, according to a New York City official familiar with the situation.

 Ben Von Klemperer

A New York Fire Department official said that six were injured in the collapse.

