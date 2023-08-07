1 hurt in explosion at a Sherwin-Williams paint factory plant in Texas

At least one factory worker was injured in a fire that broke out in a Sherwin-Williams paint manufacturing and processing plant in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas, fire officials said.

 KTVT

Firefighters received a call at 1:21 a.m. Monday, according to a Garland Fire Department public information officer. When the fire department arrived, the factory was on fire.

