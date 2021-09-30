1 student shot by another at an elementary school in Memphis, suspect in custody By Gregory Lemos and Jeremy Grisham, CNN Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Thursday, September 30, in Memphis, Tennessee. Adrian Sainz/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Authorities in Tennessee said that a student shot another student at Cummings Elementary School in Memphis Thursday morning and then fled the scene in a vehicle.The assistant chief of the Memphis Police Department, Don Crowe, told reporters during a news briefing that the 13-year-old victim is in critical but stable condition at a local children's hospital.No other injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made, police said. Crowe said the suspect turned himself in at a local police precinct after fleeing and is now in custody.No motive has been disclosed at this time but Crowe said, "a very thorough" investigation is underway. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 10:15 a.m. ET and located the male juvenile victim."Officers are clearing the building. Students and faculty members are being relocated to a staging area," MPD said.The Shelby County School District confirmed they were aware of the shooting and said the school remains on lockdown.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +10 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Sept. 27 The views and opinions depicted here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Education Education Systems And Institutions Elementary Schools Memphis North America Primary And Secondary Education School Violence Societal Issues Society Southeastern United States Tennessee The Americas United States Violence In Society Don Crowe Student Officer Memphis Police Department Police Crime Shooting Custody More News News featured Nearly 50 million seniors could face Social Security payment delays if debt ceiling isn't raised By Tami Luhby, CNNUpdated 9 min ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Chehaw has fun fall activities planned From staff reportsUpdated 55 min ago 0 News Manchin says $1.5 trillion is his limit on Biden economic agenda price tag By Manu Raju and Ted Barrett, CNNUpdated 7 min ago 0 News School board group asks for federal help to stop threats and violence in debates on Covid and critical race theory By Mallory Simon, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos
