1 killed, 4 others injured in shooting at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech's main campus, police say By Melissa Alonso and Jason Hanna, CNN Feb 5, 2022 Feb 5, 2022 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A police officer stands outside the Melody Hookah Lounge in Blacksburg, Virginia, after a shooting. Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting late Friday at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech's campus in downtown Blacksburg, police said.Details about what led to the shooting at Melody Hookah Lounge weren't immediately available, and no arrest was announced.Blacksburg police responded to a report of shots fired at the lounge at 11:53 p.m. ET, they said. Of the five people shot, one died, and the others were taken to hospitals, police said. The severity of the patients' injuries wasn't known, police said.One of the injured is a Virginia Tech student, university President Tim Sands said in an online post."Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured," Sands wrote.The campus was deemed secure at 3:18 a.m. Saturday after the shooting prompted a lockdown for several hours, according to university alerts.The lounge is less than a mile from a memorial dedicated to 32 people who were killed in an April 2007 shooting massacre at Virginia Tech. The business is also about a half-mile walk away from Norris Hall, the university's engineering science and mechanics building where most of the 2007 victims were shot. Multiple enforcement agencies were investigating Friday night's shooting and following up on leads, Blacksburg police said Saturday.Emma Lopus, a Virginia Tech senior, was at her residence a few blocks from the bar when a friend texted her, telling her to lock her doors, she told CNN affiliate WSLS on Saturday.She then saw at least seven police officers with flashlights in her backyard, she said."It's weird to hear about it happening so close to your house. I work right down the street, like, I live here. So it's hard," Lopus told WSLS.Anyone with information about Friday night's shooting should contact Blacksburg police, they said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +41 PHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Monroe Basketball Photos: Joe Whitfield Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Shootings Drugs And Society Smoking Society Universities And Colleges Virginia Polytechnic Institute And State University Diseases And Disorders Health And Medical Agency Police Cable News Network Company Telecommunications Lounge Shooting Law Enforcement Virginia Tech School Violence Societal Issues Violence In Society Accidents, Disasters And Safety Education Safety Issues And Practices School Safety And Security Commerce Weaponry Sport Tim Sands Blacksburg Wounds And Injuries University Condolence Emma Lopus Building Industry Wsls More News News featured Downtown manager's office to host visioning workshop From staff reports Updated 40 min ago 0 Features featured 'Quiet Trailblazer' Mary Frances Early to speak at writers museum From staff reports Updated 56 min ago 0 Features featured Joyce Barlow condemns threats to HBCUs From staff reports Updated 1 hr ago 0 Features Births By Amber Jeffcoat amber.jeffcoat@albanyherald.com Updated 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Downtown manager's office to host visioning workshop 'Quiet Trailblazer' Mary Frances Early to speak at writers museum Joyce Barlow condemns threats to HBCUs Births » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesKicked out: Georgia families say they are not wantedMatt Dollar resigns from Georgia HouseCARLTON FLETCHER: In Georgia, it's praise the Lord and pass the ammunition10 indicted in Fulton County on human trafficking chargesGregory McMichael will face trial on federal hate crime charges in Ahmaud Arbery killing after withdrawing plea agreementAB&T announces officer promotionsKendall Rayne CullLee County's Class of 2022 football signing list grows to a dozenPhoebe's Board of Directors takes on new lookSarah Anne Shook-Quinn Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Looking for a mountain home? This sanctuary in the Blue Ridge Mountains can be yours for $5.8 millionGET OUT THERE: 6 things to do in the Albany area this weekend, Feb. 4-6PHOTOS: Meet and greet with Albany State University's Police Chief Anita AllenTropical countries competing at the 2022 Winter OlympicsMost liberal colleges in AmericaPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Valdosta BasketballPHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Madison County, Georgia with the Albany HeraldPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Westover BasketballLEGISLATIVE LOOK BACK: A review of the past week's top stories from the General AssemblyHow the changing workplace could reshape American health care Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.