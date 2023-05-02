One of the last two men to be unaccounted for after they and two others escaped from a Mississippi jail last month has been found dead in New Orleans, a sheriff said Tuesday.

The body of Casey Grayson, 34, was found in a vehicle at a truck stop on Sunday, according to a tweet from Tyree Jones, sheriff of Mississippi's Hinds County. Grayson's cause of death has not yet been determined, Jones added.

