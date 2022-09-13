1 person injured at Northeastern University after package detonated on Boston campus, officials say

1 person was injured at Northeastern University after a package detonated on the Boston campus, officials say. Boston Police, Boston Fire and the bomb squad, pictured here, were all on the scene of the possible explosion.

 WHDH

A Northeastern University staff member was injured Tuesday when a package he was opening detonated on the Boston campus, officials said,

"The staff member sustained minor injuries and is being treated," Shannon Nargi, a spokesperson for Northeastern University, told CNN in an email. The package was delivered to Holmes Hall, Nargi said.

Recommended for you

CNN's Josh Campbell and John Miller contributed to this report.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.