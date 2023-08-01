1 person was killed and over 50 injured after a bus rolled over near the Grand Canyon

A view of the West Rim of the Grand Canyon from Eagle Point in the Hualapai Indian Reservation is seen here.

 Paul Rovere/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — One person died and more than 50 people were injured after a bus rolled over at the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Tuesday morning, local emergency officials said.

A total of 57 people were involved in the crash, which occurred at Grand Canyon West just before 10 a.m., Hualapai Emergency Operations said in a news release.

0
0
0
0
0