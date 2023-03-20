1 student killed, 1 injured in high school shooting near Dallas

The shooting involving two students at a high school in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas occurred before school began, according to a police spokesperson.

One student died and another was injured Monday in a shooting outside a high school in Arlington, Texas, police said.

Arlington police say they responded to Lamar High School just before 7 a.m. after reports of a shooting just outside the school building. Officers found a male student with an apparent gunshot wound; he was taken to a hospital but later died of his injuries, Arlington police said.

