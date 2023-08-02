(CNN) — A 1-year-old girl in New York died after her grandmother left her in the back seat of a car for eight hours while she went to work, police said.

The 54-year-old woman forgot to drop off the 14-month-old at day care on her way to work on Monday, the Suffolk County Police Department said in a news release.

CNN’s Robert Shackelford contributed to this report.

