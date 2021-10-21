10 things to do this weekend in the Albany area

Looking to get out of the house this weekend? Here are 10 events happening in the area close to home or a short drive away:
♦ Salty Sandbagger Golf Tournament: Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the River Pointe Golf Course, 801 River Pointe Drive.
♦ Protect Your Pumpkins: Pink pumpkin decorating contest and drive-through breast cancer awareness event. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon at the Dougherty County Health Department, 1710 S. Slappey Blvd.
♦ Tricks & Treats: Friday 5 p.m. at Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center. Trick-or-treat along the Riverfront Trail. Admission $15.
♦ Slow Draw and Steppers Party: Saturday, 8 a.m.-11:59 p.m. at the Grille House in downtown Albany.
♦ Barney’s Run for Warriors 10K, 5K and one-mile Fun Run and Walk: Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-noon, registration 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m. at Wildside Running, 2341 Lakeside Drive. Process benefit the K9s for Warriors mission to provide service dogs to veterans impacted by PTSD.
♦ Sunflower Family Fun Festival Weekend at Mark’s Melon Patch, Sasser: Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., flashlight corn maze 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Events and live music throughout the day. All-inclusive pass $20 or priced by activity.
♦ Modern Gas Rib Showdown: Saturday, noon-10 p.m. 1335 U.S. Highway 82 W., Leesburg. Cooking competition, live music, food trucks, cash bar, kid’s activities and cornhole tournament. Proceeds benefit the Junior League of Albany.
♦ Trick-or-Treat on the Farm: Saturday, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., A&M Farms, 359 Hillhouse Road., Sylvester
♦ Monsters in the Park showing of “Monster University:” Saturday, 7 p.m., RiverFront Park, downtown Albany.
♦ Kollective Band at the Grille House: Saturday 9-11 p.m.
