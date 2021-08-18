ALBANY -- Kelvin King doesn’t have the name recognition of a long-time office holder like Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black. But the political newcomer is hoping to change that with a statewide tour.
On Wednesday, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate was in Albany following an earlier stop in Cuthbert and before heading to Calhoun County.
“This is stop 107 of my 159-county tour across the state of Georgia,” he said. “I’ve been involved with campaigns in the past. This is my first time running. I know what the needs are.
“Me being born and raised in Georgia, me being a military veteran, me being a business owner, I understand small business.”
The middle Georgia-based general contractor cited his familiarity with small business and with Georgians from the cities to the rural areas as much as his base of experience. Born in Macon and educated for most of his grade school years in metro Atlanta, the candidate has relatives in small counties in much of the area around his hometown.
Black and Latham Saddler are the two other Republicans in the race for the Republican nomination.
King said he thinks he has the best shot at winning the general election against Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who defeated incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a special election that was decided in a Jan. 5 runoff.
“Across the state, I’ve gotten the sense that everybody is very concerned about the direction of the country right now -- inflation, our foreign policy right now, Americans trying to make a living and exist,” King said.
His platform includes developing a stronger economy through lowering taxes, reducing regulations and implementing more free-market principles and prioritizing national security by securing borders and supporting the military and veterans.
“The third item is protecting our constitutional rights like freedom of speech, which is under attack right now,” he said, referring to what he dubbed “cancel culture.”
“This divisiveness is causing strife within families, friendships," King said. "Cancel culture, it’s dividing our country, and it’s un-American. I think we need more truth-tellers that can unite (us).”
King said he and his wife, Janelle, prayed over the decision for his step into politics, and the door was opened. The couple has worked on previous campaigns in the past.
“My wife and I are an unbeatable team here in Georgia,” he said. “I’m a builder. I have the best chance of defeating Sen. Warnock with my message and experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.