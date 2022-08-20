ALBANY – In 2016, the question of extending a 1% sales tax in Dougherty County was the last item on a lengthy ballot that included 24 other choices for voters, from the Trump v. Clinton presidential race to constitutional amendments and U.S. Senate and House races.

Despite its place at the bottom, only the presidential and U.S. House races and two constitutional amendments drew more attention from voters, with 32,622 weighing in on the special-purpose local-option sales tax question. The SPLOST passed with 70.71 percent of the vote as 23,622 voted “yes” on the question of extending the tax for six years and 9,555 cast a “no” vote.

