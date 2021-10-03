11 people rescued after boat overturns in Seattle By Alta Spells, CNN Oct 3, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eleven people were rescued after their boat overturned near downtown Seattle on Saturday night, the Seattle Fire Department said.Firefighters responded to a report of a capsized boat with people in the water, in the 800 block of Alaskan Way, the fire department said in a series of Twitter posts.The incident happened in the waters near the Seattle Ferry Terminal in Elliott Bay.According to the fire department, all the people from the boat are accounted for after they were able to get out of the water and "onto a vessel." From there they were taken to Fire Station 5, where they were evaluated by first responders and paramedics and determined to be stable.A Seattle fire boat later returned to the capsized boat scene to offer assistance with removing and towing the vessel, a post said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +16 15 cars that have depreciated the most in 2021 All new cars depreciate, but some lose value more than others. CoPilot ranked the 15 vehicle models from 2018 to 2020 that depreciated the most in 2021. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents Accidents, Disasters And Safety Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Continents And Regions Firefighters And Firefighting Fires Labor And Employment Marine Transportation Marine Vessels North America Northwestern United States Seattle Ship And Boat Accidents The Americas Transportation And Warehousing United States Washington (state) Workers And Professionals More News +4 Community featured Behind the Mask: Phoebe's front-line heroes Special to The Albany HeraldUpdated 9 min ago 0 News Several fires set, one arrested after University of Kentucky's win over Florida By Alta Spells, CNNUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 News 11 people rescued after boat overturns in Seattle By Alta Spells, CNN 4 hrs ago 0 News Start your week smart: Nobel Prize ... Women's March ... Coronavirus ... Afghanistan ... Miya Marcano By Faith Karimi, CNN 4 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos
