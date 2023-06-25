11 sets of twins just graduated in New Jersey. But that’s not even a record for this high school

Eleven sets of fraternal twins that all started at Northern Highlands Regional High School together recently graduated from the New Jersey school.

 WABC

(CNN) — Eleven sets of twins graduated from a New Jersey high school this week, but surprisingly, that’s not a record for the school.

“We have a lot of twins here, I don’t know what’s going on here but something’s happening!” Joseph Occhino, principal of North Highlands High School told CNN.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News