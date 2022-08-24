Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

Ten Milledgeville and two Atlanta residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their participation in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances.

Arrest operations that occurred this week were the result of April 2021 and February 2022 search warrants that allowed agents to seize approximately 92 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of heroin, two kilograms of cocaine, 15 pounds of marijuana and 15 firearms.

