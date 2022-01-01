12 killed in stampede at Indian shrine By Angus Watson, CNN Jan 1, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A stampede at one of India's holiest shrines left at least 12 people dead on New Year's Day, a local official said.Thousands of devotees were at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu, northern India when the stampede happened around 2:30 a.m. local time Saturday.Another 16 people were injured and have been hospitalized, said Deputy Commissioner of Reasi Charandeep Singh.The cause of the stampede has not yet been established. A high level inquiry has been ordered by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. Tens of thousands of Indians visit the shrine on a daily basis.Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +11 Happy New Year and Happy Birthday too! The stars who were born on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day! Each year, December 31st and January 1st mark the end of one year and the beginning of a new one, with all the hopes and dreams that go with it. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn More News Features featured Births at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany By Amber Jeffcoat amber.jeffcoat@albanyherald.com 1 min ago 0 +3 Local featured Are 'Rural Emergency Hospitals' on the horizon? By Andy Miller amiller@georgiahealthnews.com 7 min ago 0 Local Jail Report From staff reports 46 min ago 0 News Kim Jong Un focuses year-end speech on 'food problem' in North Korea By Gawon Bae and Angus Watson, CNN 58 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Births at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany Are 'Rural Emergency Hospitals' on the horizon? ‘Harry Potter’: 17 Standout Moments From the ‘Return to Hogwarts’ Reunion Special Jail Report » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesSix Georgia cities named in report's best places to live in southBiden administration extends student loan repayment pause three more monthsLa Niña expected to dominate winter weather this seasonGeorgia adds Juneteenth to list of state holidaysGBI probe of embezzled Albany court funds forwarded to Georgia attorney generalMonroe boys basketball team topples Lee County for Roundball Classic titleAlbany outdoor structure burns down in Branch Road fireJudge dismisses indictment of state official in fatal hit-and-run crashDougherty Jail ReportPart of the solution: Albany police need a helping hand to address thefts, gun violence Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: New bus station construction underway on West Oglethorpe BoulevardCounties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in GeorgiaPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Lee County Boys BasketballCounties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in GeorgiaGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Dec.31-Jan. 2Closest national parks to Albany, GeorgiaPHOTOS: Westover vs. Cook Girls BasketballCities with the most retireesPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Lake Minneola (Fla.) Boys BasketballSnacks and other food items banned in the US Newspaper Ads
