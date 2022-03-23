ALBANY -- Summer in southwest Georgia means lots of things, but one inescapable summer phenomenon is a guarantee: Mosquitos. Smart gardeners typically ask what are the best plants to keep mosquitoes away? Gardendesign.com recommends planting these 12 plants in your garden for their colorful and fragrant display, plus their ability to keep uninvited bugs out.
Lavender: Have you ever noticed that insects or even rabbits and other animals have never decimated your lavender plant? It is because of their lovely fragrance, which comes from its essential oils that are found on the leaves of the plant. It is even argued that lavender oil hinders a mosquito’s ability to smell. This plant is very tough and drought-resistant once established, and only needs full sun and good drainage. And while it can endure many climates, it thrives in warmer areas.
Marigolds: Marigolds, an easy-to-grow annual flower, emit a smell that deters mosquitoes. Grow them in pots and place them near your patio or entrance to your home to keep bugs out. Some say the flowers not only keep away mosquitoes, they also dissuade aphids, thrips, whiteflies, Mexican bean beetles, squash bugs and tomato hornworms.
Citronella Grass: Known for its distinct smell, citronella grass (or lemon grass) is the most commonly used natural ingredient in mosquito repellants. This low-maintenance plant does best in large planters because it cannot withstand frost, but in warmer climates can be planted directly in a sunny area of the ground.
Catnip (catmint): Can be found thriving almost anywhere. It is from the mint family and grows abundantly both as a commercial plant and as a weed. It is very easy to take care of and may even start to invade other areas of your garden. In a study at Iowa State University, catmint was found to be 10 times more effective than DEET, the chemical used in most insect repellants.
Rosemary: Another great mosquito repellant is rosemary. Both the New York Botanical Garden and PlantShed recommended this plant. Rosemary is an herb that many of us are very familiar with and their woody scent is exactly what keeps mosquitoes as well as cabbage moths and carrot flies away. They do best in hot and dry climates and thrive in containers. While the pests stay away you can enjoy the herb’s scent and also use it to season your cooking.
Basil: Basil is another herb that can also double as a pest repellent. The pungent smell the basil leaves give off are what keeps pests at bay. This herb likes to be kept damp, needs good drainage, and enjoys lots of sun. You can plant basil in containers or in the garden, alone or with other flowers, as long as both plants meet the same requirements.
Scented Geraniums: Seem to be a popular mosquito repelling plant. The strong fragrance keeps several types of pests away. These fast-growing plants like warm, sunny and dry climates, but if you are in a cold-climate area, they can be grown in planters with constant pruning.
Bee Balm: Want to attract good bugs like bees and butterflies, while deterring the bad ones? Then bee balm, also known as Monarda or horsemint, is the plant for you. Simply crush its leaves to release the fragrant oils. Plus, you’ll get to enjoy colorful flowers, in shades of red, pink, lavender, white, or purple, all summer long.
Mint: An excellent nontoxic option for keeping mosquitoes, flies and even ants away. The more pungent the aroma, the less bugs you’ll have. Grow it in pots on your patio where it can be easily reached if you want to drop a leaf or two in your afternoon tea. You can even dry the leaves and use them inside your home as a natural pest control method.
Floss Flower: This attractive annual flower makes great bedding or container plants. Floss flower contains coumarin, a chemical that helps repel mosquitoes — but, also makes it toxic if ingested by pets or humans.
Sage: If you love gathering around a fire pit in your backyard, then plant some sage nearby. Toss some of the plant into the flames and its earthy smell will ward off bugs. Sage can also be dried and used to make homemade bug spray.
Allium: These bulbs, which include garlic and onions, release a strong fragrance that mosquitoes don’t like. You’ll enjoy the whimsical globe-shaped flowers of allium that seem to float atop long slender, stems.
