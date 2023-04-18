At least 13 people have died from heatstroke in India's western Maharashtra state after attending a state award ceremony on Sunday at which a senior government official was present, police officials have confirmed.

In Navi Mumbai, the city where the ceremony was held, between 50 to 60 people were hospitalized, according to a city police official, who asked to not be named as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags