14-year-old Dev Shah of Florida wins Scripps National Spelling Bee with final word ‘psammophile’

 Nick Wass/AP

(CNN) — Dev Shah, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, correctly spelling psammophile to take the $50,000 first prize.

“It’s surreal. … My legs are still shaking,” he said at the competition in National Harbor, Maryland.

