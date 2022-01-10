MACON — A middle Georgia armed robbery parolee with 14 prior felony convictions was sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in a case involving a multi-agency search for the escaped defendant, including the use of a helicopter and K-9 unit.
Monterrius Digby 36, of Fort Valley, was sentenced to serve a total of 262 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Tilman “Tripp” Self on Thursday after he previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. There is no parole in the federal system.
“Digby’s flight after his initial apprehension made a bad situation worse,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. “Thanks to the collective and rapid response by law enforcement in the region, Digby was safely apprehended within a short time, without harm to citizens, officers or himself. Convicted felons who choose to continually create havoc and break the laws governing our community will face the possibility of federal prosecution for their crimes.”
“I am very pleased with the outcome of this case and thankful to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and every agency involved in helping bring Monterrius Digby to justice,” Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rogers said. “Digby is a dangerous felon and can’t expect to commit violent crimes and get away with it. Wilcox County is proud of the work done in this case. Digby deserves to be held accountable for his crimes.”
According to court documents, law enforcement received a 911 call on Feb. 12, 2019, indicating that a man driving a particular car and tag number on State Highway 215 was carrying methamphetamine and a firearm. Law enforcement spotted the matching vehicle and tag number and conducted a stop on Highway 215 near Rochelle. Digby was driving the car and told the officer that he was on parole for armed robbery. Digby was driving without a license.
Digby ran off while his vehicle was being searched but was later apprehended with the assistance of a Georgia State Patrol helicopter and troopers, K9 units and the U.S. Marshals.
Law enforcement found a bag under the driver’s seat with 10 individually wrapped bags of methamphetamine weighing 18.141 grams, empty baggies, a set of digital scales and two firearms. One firearm was a stolen semi-automatic pistol and the other was a 9x19mm Glock. Law enforcement also found a box of ammunition in the front passenger seat that contained 32 rounds of 9mm and 14 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition. Digby later told agents he purchased both firearms for $200.
Digby has five prior burglary convictions, two aggravated assault convictions, an armed robbery conviction, a theft by taking conviction and a conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Troup County. Additionally, he has been convicted of obstruction or hindering of a law enforcement officer, criminal attempt to escape, and theft by receiving stolen property in Meriwether County, along with theft by receiving stolen property in Bibb County.
The case was investigated by the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, with assistance from GSP Aviation, Abbeville Police Department’s K-9 Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Keyes prosecuted the case for the Government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.