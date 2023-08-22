(CNN) — At least 16 people have been killed and 36 more injured following a bus crash Tuesday on central Mexico’s Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway, according to officials.

The bus, which was carrying locals and migrants, collided with a trailer truck on the highway near the border between the states of Oaxaca and Puebla, Oaxaca’s Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

