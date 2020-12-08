ALBANY -- A 16-year-old shot in the chest on Monday outside an Albany residence was listed in good condition at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Tuesday.
A witness told police that she saw Leon Allen, 16, stumble to the roadway at the 1905 S. Flintlock Drive residence and attempt to walk up the driveway before collapsing. Police, who were dispatched to the address at about 5:37 p.m., found Allen in the driveway with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital.
The Albany Police Department and its Gang Task Force unit are investigating the shooting.
The witness told police she saw three black males and a black female run to the rear of the residence after the shooting.
Police also are seeking leads in a weekend burglary of an Albany business in which two thieves stole copper wire valued at $1,200. Pollock Heating and Cooling owner Billy Ray Goodson reported the theft after he arrived at the 505 N. Washington St. location on Monday morning.
Goodson told police that he noticed that someone had cut the fencing on the west side of the building and entered a storage shed before going inside the business.
The thieves were described as white males, one skinny wearing a mask, dark-colored pants and a hoodie, and the other heavy-set, wearing a sweat top and bottoms and also with a mask covering his face.
Video footage taken at the store showed the slim suspect open the door on the west side of the building and the other going inside. The video also showed a dark van or SUV arrive and depart from the southwest side of the business at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday, during the time the burglary took place.
Individuals with information to help identify the suspects are encouraged contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or speak with an investigator by calling (229) 431-2100.
