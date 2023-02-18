I'll never forget reading "Treasure Island" as a kid.

Robert Louis Stevenson's novel made me want to set out immediately on a tall-masted ship and seek adventure — and maybe a little buried gold, too. Surely, there was something out there that no one had ever found, waiting to be discovered.

