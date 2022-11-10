As the year 2022 approaches a close, think back to 80 years ago. It is just after the devastating Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor that thrust the United States into World War II.

The first few months of the war were a disaster for the Americans, and the hope of victory seemed like a pipe dream. Only a small percentage of Americans now appreciate the very bleak wartime situation the country faced at the beginning of the year 1942. No one could have imagined that situation would be totally transformed by the end of 1942.

Eric Hogan is a graduate of Georgia Tech and Mercer University Law School and is now a retired real estate developer who has lived on Tybee Island for 46 years. His father and two Uncles were WWII veterans, which sparked his lifelong interest in WWII history.

