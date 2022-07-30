Officials found more than $2 million in methamphetamine hidden in a vehicle at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry in Texas, US Customs and Border Protection say.
CBP officers from the Rio Grande City International Bridge discovered it Sunday in a 2012 Dodge that arrived from Mexico, Port Director Andres Guerra said in a statement Wednesday.
The $2.1 million in alleged liquid meth, totaling 110 pounds, was found by officers using imaging systems and a dog team, the statement said.
The driver -- an unidentified 41-year-old US citizen -- was turned over to agents with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.
More than 5,000 pounds of meth was seized earlier this month after authorities in San Diego County tracked and intercepted a truck that crossed the border from Mexico. Four men were charged in what federal prosecutors described as one of the largest meth busts in San Diego County.
Meth is a highly addictive stimulant that usually takes the form of a powder. In 2020, more than 23,000 Americans died from overdoses involving psychostimulants, primarily meth, according to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
