2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead and 2 found alive, Tamaulipas governor says

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes.

 Stringer/AP

Two of the Americans kidnapped by armed gunmen in Mexico on Friday were found dead and two were found alive, Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal Anaya said in a phone call with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that was played at a news conference Tuesday.

"Derived from the joint search actions, the four American citizens deprived of their liberty last Friday were found," Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios said in a tweet. "Unfortunately, two dead. Investigation and intelligence work continue to capture those responsible. Details will be given later."

CNN's Abel Alvarado, Josh Campbell, Paul Murphy, Rosa Flores, Sam Fossum, Andi Babineau, Polo Sandoval, Rebekah Reiss and Jorge Engels contributed to this report.

