2 Black Hawk helicopters crash during training accident, Utah National Guard says By Michelle Watson, CNN Feb 22, 2022 Feb 22, 2022 Updated 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email No crew members on board the helicopters were injured, the Utah National Guard said. @LifterMike93/Twitter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two Utah National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were involved in a training accident Tuesday morning, crashing near a popular ski resort, the Utah National Guard said.No crew members or skiers at the Snowbird ski resort were injured, according to Jared Jones, chief warrant officer 5 with the Utah National Guard."Everyone is safe," Jones said. "It was a blessing that everyone was OK." The accident occurred near the Mineral Basin area of Snowbird, "about 150 yards off of Snowbird proper," Jones said.The resort, almost 30 miles from Salt Lake City, has the capacity to carry more than 17,000 skiers and snowboarders uphill per hour on its many lifts, according to Snowbird's website. Both helicopters suffered some damage because of the crash, the Utah National Guard said in a tweet."As the first aircraft landed ... portions of the blade of the lead helicopter separated and it appears struck the second helicopter," Jones said.The accident is under investigation.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +8 ‘Erin Brockovich,’ ‘Stillwater,’ and 5 other legal movies inspired by true stories From courtroom dramas to biopics, Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents Accidents, Disasters And Safety Aircraft Aircraft Accidents Aviation And Aerospace Industry Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Continents And Regions Government Organizations - Us Helicopters North America Rail Transportation Southwestern United States The Americas Train Accidents Transportation And Warehousing United States Us Department Of Defense Us Federal Departments And Agencies Us National Guard Utah Utah National Guard Telecommunications Aeronautics Commerce Law Crash Helicopter Accident Tweet Crew Member Damage Military Military Aircraft Military Helicopters Cable News Network Hawk Snow Skiing Sports And Recreation Jared Jones Skier Snowbird Ski Resort Touristic Facilities Skiing Newspaper Ads
