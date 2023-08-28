2 dead, 2 injured from fire rescue helicopter crash in Pompano Beach, Florida

A helicopter goes down in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Monday, August 28.

 Courtesy Buck Daily

(CNN) — A Broward County, Florida, sheriff’s fire rescue helicopter crashed into an apartment complex Monday morning, leaving two people dead and two others injured.

Authorities identified the dead as Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Captain Terryson Jackson, who was in the helicopter, and an unnamed adult woman who lived in the apartment complex.

CNN’s Gregory Wallace and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.

