Updated: May 15, 2023 @ 2:52 am
Police in southwestern Arizona are investigating a fatal weekend shooting that left two people dead and five others injured, including teenagers, authorities said Sunday.
Victims ranged from 15 to 20 years old in the shooting that happened Saturday night at a gathering in a residential area of Yuma, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. local time and found several gunshot victims who were all male, police said in a statement.
Two of the victims -- 19-year-old and 20-year-old men -- were taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center, where they were both pronounced dead.
The 19-year-old victim was transported to the hospital before police arrived at the scene, and the Yuma Fire Department took the 20-year-old victim to the hospital, the statement said.
A 16-year-old boy was also taken to the same medical center and later flown to Phoenix with life-threatening injuries.
The injuries of the remaining gunshot victims aged 15, 16, 18 and 19 were not life-threatening, authorities said.
Several off-duty officers who happened to be in the area also responded to the shooting, police said.
Investigators were interviewing several witnesses Sunday, said Yuma Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin, CNN affiliate KYMA reported.
A suspect has not yet been taken into custody as authorities continue their investigation, according to the statement.
The shooting marks the 33rd mass shooting of May 2023, and more than 215 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
CNN and the GVA define a mass shooting as one in which four or more people were either injured or killed, excluding the shooter.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
