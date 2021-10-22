2 dead after a former employee opens fire at a Nebraska grain services facility By Dave Alsup and Raja Razek, CNN Oct 22, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man who was fired Thursday from a grain services company in Nebraska returned to the facility later in the day and fatally two people and wounded another, police said.Hours after he was terminated from the company, Max Hoskinson, 61, returned to the Agrex Elevator in Superior with a handgun and opened fire, Nebraska State Patrol said.One person died at the scene, and another died in the hospital after being air-lifted for treatment. Hoskinson was also killed after an employee obtained a shotgun from an office and returned fire, police said.The injured person was treated and released from a hospital in Superior.Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a tweet that he's praying for the shooting victims. "The news of the attack on Agrex Elevator in Superior is shocking and devastating," he said.Police didn't release the names of victims Thursday.The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating with help from local agencies, police said.Superior is a city in southern Nebraska near the Kansas border.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +11 What to know about getting the flu vaccine this year Flu shots are especially important in fall 2021, public health experts say. Stacker compiled a list of 10 key flu shot facts from the CDC and other sources. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Agriculture Agriculture, Forestry, And Commercial Fishing Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Continents And Regions Crop Production Employee Termination Grain And Feed Crops Human Resources And Personnel Management Labor And Employment Midwestern United States Nebraska North America Personnel Changes Personnel Management The Americas United States Patrol Police Weaponry Work Company Max Hoskinson Pete Ricketts Agrex Elevator News More News News featured Repeat felon gets statutory maximum sentence in gun case From staff reportsUpdated 44 min ago 0 Pets Dog Returned 2 Days After Being Adopted | The Dodo Foster Diaries 56 min ago 0 News featured Democrats release their own congressional map before special session By Tim Darnell Capitol Beat News ServiceUpdated 54 min ago 0 News Texas abortion ban is an early glimpse of what post-Roe America would look like for women By Katherine Dautrich, Isabelle Chapman, Majlie de Puy Kamp and Casey Tolan, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News 'Becoming Cousteau' sings an ode to the ocean explorer and his 20th-century climate warnings Repeat felon gets statutory maximum sentence in gun case ‘Miracle Workers,’ ‘Touched by an Angel,’ & More Heavenly Shows to Stream on TV Pfizer says its vaccine is 90.7% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 in children ages 5 to 11 » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesShopping development set to open in December in east AlbanyLee County hospital is 'on the clock' with six-month extensionCOVID surge receding but still deadly as eight Dougherty residents succumb during weekBlack Georgia woman accused of pretending to be white man, threatening neighborsSumter County Middle wins shootout with Lee County Middle East for Deep South titleRECIPE: Bacon Horseradish Chip DipProposed east Albany liquor store draws oppositionTwo postal workers were killed during a shooting at facility in Memphis. The shooter is also deadPREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lee County, Dougherty, Mitchell County post winsKEN DYER: Butch Mosely provided leadership with integrity, courage Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Lee County Middle School East vs. Sumter County Middle School, Deep South FinalsPHOTOS: Homecoming parade and tailgating from UGA-Kentucky gamePHOTOS: Albany State University College Probe FairHistory of vaccine mandates in the USPHOTOS: Mitchell County vs. Seminole County FootballNotable new words coined the year you were bornShe signed a contract at the age of 6! These are the richest child stars of all-time10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Oct. 18PHOTOS: No. 1 Georgia rolls to win over No. 11 Kentucky5 metros with the biggest ROI for house-flippers Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.