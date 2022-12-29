2 dead after rockfall in Yosemite National Park, sheriff says

The Yosemite National Park's visitor center shown on October 3, 2016.

 Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images/File

Two people are dead after a rockfall occurred Tuesday at Yosemite National Park in Northern California, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office told CNN.

The sheriff's office has two coroner cases as a result of the incident, Mariposa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kristie Mitchell said. No other information was available.

