"Winds on the Mountain Fire will be stronger on the ridges, providing an opportunity for mid- to long-range spotting. Weather continues to be hot and dry with poor overnight relative humidity recoveries," the Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit said Sunday.
The fire has prompted the evacuation of more than 300 people. Its cause is not yet known, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jon Heggie told CNN Sunday afternoon fire conditions in California are "extremely dangerous," given the state's extended drought.
"What that left us with was a huge amount of dead fuel throughout California. So, all these fires now have just receptive fuel beds to burn and now when anything gets started it has that potential for exponential growth in a short period of time," Heggie said. "There's such a large amount of dead fuel, you know, basically from San Diego all the way to the Oregon border," he said.
He warned the public to be careful engaging in any activities which could potentially start a fire.
"Dozers, hand crews and engines made great progress today further building containment line around the fire perimeter and will continue overnight. Over the next three days, the Route Fire will continue to be patrolled and monitored," the fire department said.
It said the fire was expected to be fully contained by Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.