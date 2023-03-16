Two hikers were found dead and one has been rescued after authorities believe they were caught in a flash flood while trekking the popular Buckskin Gulch slot canyon in southern Utah.

The three men, all in their 50s, began their hike Friday but officials believe they were caught in the flooding event while continuing their journey Saturday morning, Kane County Sheriff's Office Lt. Alan Alldredge told CNN.

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

